Multi-million pound fund for adult learning announced

A new £11.7million fund investing in a range of projects to help more adults back into the classroom and learning new skills has been announced by Skills Minister Anne Milton today (29 March).

The Flexible Learning Fund will support 32 innovative projects across England to encourage more people to take part in new training or courses that will help them progress in current employment or secure a new job.

Projects are aimed at a range of skill levels – teaching beginners all the way through to those who already have a good understanding of a topic. Exciting projects include supporting IT users to gain new skills in cyber security, training older workers and people whose jobs are affected by the need for greater digital skills, and increasing the maths skills and confidence of adults already in work.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Anne Milton said:

These projects are an opportunity for people to get the skills they need to kick-start their working life. I’m really excited about these projects, which will help people learn the skills they need to grow and succeed in lots of different jobs. Whether working already or returning to work, it can be difficult for people to fit training around their busy lives. This funding aims to find out how providers and employers can work together to better meet the needs of adults of all ages, who want the opportunity to learn important new skills and change their lives.

Managing Director of Access Skills Neil Crawford said:

We’re delighted that the proposal submitted by Access Skills has been selected for support from the Flexible Learning Fund. To break the barriers that prevent adults from returning to learning we will use an on-line learning environment to deliver Health and Social Care leadership qualifications in flexible and accessible ways.

Chief Executive of National Numeracy Mike Ellicock said:

National Numeracy fully support the aims of the Flexible Learning Fund. National Numeracy will work with 6 partners including the John Lewis Partnership, Civil Service Learning and KPMG to deliver basic numeracy skills via an online delivery method either with employers or through direct digital engagement with learners. The project will be aimed at those in work who are looking to upskill and gain confidence in numeracy.

A full list of the 32 projects the fund will support is below.

Successful projects: