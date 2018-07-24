More than a million people still to need to renew their tax credits

There’s just one week to go to the 31 July tax credit renewal deadline and HMRC is urging over a million customers yet to renew to do it online today because this is the quickest and easiest way.

Angela MacDonald, Director General of Customer Services, said:

We’ve improved our services so customers can renew their tax credits at a time that’s convenient to them but the 31 July deadline is fast approaching. There is a wealth of support available at all times of the day and night from HMRC via GOV.UK, the app, or Alexa to help customers get their renewal right. I urge customers who have yet to renew their tax credits to do so as soon as possible, to avoid their payments being stopped.

Tax credits help working families with targeted financial support. HMRC has made it easier than ever to renew and more than 59% of customers have renewed online or via the HMRC App. The most popular times of day to renew by phone are between 10am to 12pm and 4:30 to 6:30pm, but customers renew any time – day or night – through HMRC’s online services.

This year, HMRC has also launched a customer-focused service via Amazon Alexa to help answer some of the most frequently asked questions about tax credits renewals. Customers with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices can ask Alexa to open HMRC and ask for direct links to information and renewals.

Last year 320,000 customers had their payments stopped or altered because they missed the deadline to inform HMRC of changes to their circumstances. These include changes to working hours, income and childcare costs. Online help and information on renewing tax credits is available GOV.UK and via HMRC’s customer service Twitter feed @HMRCcustomers. Support is also available via the tax credits helpline.

Claimants can get help and information on renewing tax credits:

on GOV.UK

by tweeting @HMRCcustomers or posting on our Facebook page with general queries

using HMRC’s App, which is available on the App Store or Google Play Store

using the HMRC service on Amazon Alexa

using our online forum (click on Tax Credits and You)

through HMRC’s webchat help service

by calling the tax credits helpline: 0345 300 3900

