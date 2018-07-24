Press release
More than a million people still to need to renew their tax credits
With a week to go before the renewal deadline, a million customers still need to complete their tax credits renewal, HMRC has announced.
There’s just one week to go to the 31 July tax credit renewal deadline and HMRC is urging over a million customers yet to renew to do it online today because this is the quickest and easiest way.
Angela MacDonald, Director General of Customer Services, said:
We’ve improved our services so customers can renew their tax credits at a time that’s convenient to them but the 31 July deadline is fast approaching.
There is a wealth of support available at all times of the day and night from HMRC via GOV.UK, the app, or Alexa to help customers get their renewal right.
I urge customers who have yet to renew their tax credits to do so as soon as possible, to avoid their payments being stopped.
Tax credits help working families with targeted financial support. HMRC has made it easier than ever to renew and more than 59% of customers have renewed online or via the HMRC App. The most popular times of day to renew by phone are between 10am to 12pm and 4:30 to 6:30pm, but customers renew any time – day or night – through HMRC’s online services.
This year, HMRC has also launched a customer-focused service via Amazon Alexa to help answer some of the most frequently asked questions about tax credits renewals. Customers with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices can ask Alexa to open HMRC and ask for direct links to information and renewals.
Last year 320,000 customers had their payments stopped or altered because they missed the deadline to inform HMRC of changes to their circumstances. These include changes to working hours, income and childcare costs. Online help and information on renewing tax credits is available GOV.UK and via HMRC’s customer service Twitter feed @HMRCcustomers. Support is also available via the tax credits helpline.
Claimants can get help and information on renewing tax credits:
- on GOV.UK
- by tweeting @HMRCcustomers or posting on our Facebook page with general queries
- using HMRC’s App, which is available on the App Store or Google Play Store
- using the HMRC service on Amazon Alexa
- using our online forum (click on Tax Credits and You)
- through HMRC’s webchat help service
- by calling the tax credits helpline: 0345 300 3900
Further information
- The deadline for people to renew their tax credits is 31 July 2018. Failure to renew before the deadline will mean payments are stopped and customers may have to repay the money they have received since April.
- HMRC has developed a new customer-focused service via Amazon Alexa. Customers can request information about renewing tax credits. No personal information is stored on Alexa and customers cannot renew their tax credits using Alexa. If a customer requests further information via an SMS, the mobile phone number is stored for 6 hours and then automatically deleted.
