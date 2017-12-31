MMO board member Tony Delahunty awarded OBE

Her Majesty The Queen has made Marine Management Organisation (MMO) non-executive board member Tony Delahunty Officer of the Order of the British Empire in the New Year’s honour list 2018 for his services to the fishing industry.

OBEs are awarded for having played ‘a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area’.

Tony is a fisherman and businessman with over 40 years’ experience of working in the inshore fishing industry. He has represented and championed fisheries management issues locally, nationally and internationally throughout his career driven by a lifelong commitment to the sustainable management of our seas.

As well as being an MMO board member he has had roles in both the public and private sectors including his appointment as National Chair of the National Federation of Fisherman; Chair of the Sussex Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authority and Vice Chair of Sussex Sea Fisheries Committee.

Tony has also been a member of Selsey Lifeboat since 1978 serving as a crew member, senior helmsman and deputy coxswain and currently serves as deputy launch authority.

On receiving his OBE, Tony said:

“I have worked as an inshore fisherman for most of life and have had the opportunity to contribute to fisheries management issues, locally and nationally and I am honoured to receive this award. Whilst I am personally very pleased, I feel that it also recognises the importance and value of the work done by the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisation (NFFO), DEFRA and the Marine Management Organisation.”