Ministers visit every nation and region in the UK to talk about local benefits of Brexit deal

Ministers will meet with local people in their communities, schools and hospitals, as well as local employers in industries such as transport, life sciences and food, including:

Brexit Secretary, Stephen Barclay, will visit engineering companies in Peterborough and Donnington

Chancellor Philip Hammond will visit a school in Chertsey

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, David Lidington, will speak to small businesses representatives in Belfast.

Chief Secretary, Liz Truss, will visit a local butchers in East Anglia

Secretary of State for Scotland, David Mundell, will host a roundtable in Glasgow with employers from across Scotland

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, is also announcing an almost £1 billion funding boost for health facilities across England today, as he visits a hospital in Portsmouth.

Prime Minister Theresa May said:

We have delivered a deal that honours the vote of the British people. I’ve been speaking to factory workers in Scotland, farmers in Wales and people right across the country, answering their questions about the deal and our future. Overwhelmingly, the message I’ve heard is that people want us to get on with it. And that’s why it’s important that ministers are out speaking with communities across the UK today about how the deal works for them.

This deal delivers on crucial issues like protecting jobs in the community, ensuring streets across the UK remain safe, making sure that local businesses can continue to access skilled workers, establishing fairer fishing and farming policies that work for our rural and coastal communities, and investing more in our the vital public services, such as the NHS.