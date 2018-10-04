Minister for Asia in Sri Lanka to discuss reconciliation and people-to-people links

Mark Field, Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific, arrives in Sri Lanka today (5 October) for a visit that will include meetings with government and opposition figures, civil society and trade organisations.

The Minister will hold discussions with government representatives including President Maithripala Sirisena and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tilak Marapana.

He will also meet Leader of the Opposition R. Sampanthan and Joint Opposition Parliamentary Group Leader Dinesh Gunawardena, with members of civil society and the Commissioners of the Office on Missing Persons, and visit the London Stock Exchange Group.

The Minister will discuss the UK’s continued support for Sri Lanka in delivering meaningful and lasting reconciliation, as well as celebrating people-to-people links with the England Cricket Team.

Minister of State Mark Field said:

I am looking forward to visiting Sri Lanka for talks with the government across the full range of our bilateral issues. I will offer the UK’s continued support to help Sri Lanka make progress on its human rights and reconciliation agenda ahead of Geneva next March, and highlight our cooperation on areas such as bilateral trade and wildlife protection. My visit coincides with that of the England Cricket Team – and offers the opportunity to celebrate our two countries’ shared love for the sport and the qualities it represents, such as fair play and respect.

Further information