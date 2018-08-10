Minister for Africa visits Sudan to strengthen UK’s commitment to long-term future growth

The UK’s Minister for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, has visited Sudan to strengthen the UK’s partnership with the country and to reiterate the UK’s commitment to helping Sudan become a more stable and prosperous nation.

During her visit, the Minister announced a new package of lifesaving UK aid which will provide essential supplies for 700,000 vulnerable Sudanese people facing food shortages, and provide food and education support for 40,000 refugees seeking safety from violence in neighbouring South Sudan.

During her meetings with Government of Sudan Ministers, she discussed the importance of government efforts to improve human rights and introduce political reforms.

The Minister also visited Darfur to underline the UK’s continued support to the UN/AU Mission (UNAMID) and saw the Mission’s contribution towards finding a peaceful end to conflict in the area.

Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin said:

Sudan’s stability and prosperity matter for the UK. I’m pleased to have seen how the UK can share its expertise to help Sudan achieve economic reform and build a pathway to future growth, as well make progress on political freedoms and human rights. It’s been excellent to speak with beneficiaries of our aid programmes in Darfur to see how the UK can partner with Sudan to open up new opportunities to build a brighter, more peaceful future which benefits both our countries.

During her visit, Ms Baldwin also met Chevening Scholars who will have the opportunity to study in the UK and return home to join over 200 other Chevening alumni who are already contributing their expertise to Sudan.