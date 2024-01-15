MHRA update on new study on risk in children born to men taking valproate

As part of our ongoing monitoring of the safety of valproate, we continue to rigorously review all emerging data. This includes a new study on outcomes in children whose fathers took valproate at the time of conception commissioned by the European Medicines Agency, which has now been resubmitted.

This study suggests there may be an increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children fathered by men on valproate in the three months prior to conception compared with men on other antiseizure medicines.

In the study, around 5 children in 100 born to fathers treated with valproate around conception were diagnosed with a neurodevelopmental disorder. This is compared to 3 in 100 children whose fathers were taking lamotrigine or levetiracetam around conception (two other anti-seizure medicines). This risk is much smaller than the risk associated with valproate in pregnancy.

The revised study results have been received and are being rigorously analysed by the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and independent expert advice will be sought from the Commission on Human Medicines.

Any further guidance will be communicated to patients and healthcare professionals as soon as possible. As a precaution, male patients on valproate who are planning a family in the next year should talk to their healthcare professional about their treatment.

There are no implications of the review of paternal risk for the new strengthened safety measures now being introduced as a result of our rigorous safety review into valproate launched in 2022 which also considered the views of patients and other stakeholders. In November 2023, we instructed health organisations to prepare for new measures that we will be introducing later in January to reduce the ongoing serious harms of valproate.

These new measures mean that valproate must not be started in new patients (male or female) younger than 55 years, unless two specialists independently consider and document that there is no other effective or tolerated treatment, or there are compelling reasons that the reproductive risks do not apply. For the majority of patients, other effective treatment options are available.

No one should stop taking valproate without advice from their healthcare professional. Patients who have concerns should talk to their healthcare professional.

