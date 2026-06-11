MHRA landmark report reveals public views on AI in healthcare

The MHRA has launched two reports describing the findings of an extensive engagement and evidence gathering programme undertaken to inform future rules on how AI can be used safely in healthcare, published today (11 June 2026).

Undertaken to support the independent National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare, the research draws on wide-ranging input from patients, the public, healthcare professionals, industry and system partners. The Research and Engagement report sets out one of the most comprehensive evidence bases to date on how AI is currently perceived, used and governed across the UK health system.

Also published today are the findings of the recent Call for Evidence which 760 people and institutions added their voice to earlier this year.

The over-arching view of these contributions is a recognition of the potential benefits of AI in healthcare, provided that rules appropriately set standards for safety and efficacy. There is a broad consensus that existing regulatory approaches need to be adapted to meet the rapid pace of change and development of AI technology.

These reports will inform the AI Commission’s recommendations, due to be published later this summer, which will help the MHRA and wider health system shape the rules to protect patients, support innovation and ensure that new technologies deliver real-world benefit for people.

These reports bring together the views of patients and public, alongside frontline health staff, and experts from healthcare, science, technology and policy. The Commission worked with partner organisations, including with the health and social care charities coalition National Voices to engage often underrepresented groups, and with the Health Foundation who delivered a series of public deliberative sessions. Additionally, the MHRA hosted a public Ask Me Anything session, providing an opportunity for patients and the public to engage directly with Commission leadership.

Key themes included strong support for a regulatory approach which included ongoing monitoring of technologies for performance, safety and efficacy once they are put into practice; the importance of striking a balance between tight regulation and being able to move at pace so patients can benefit more quickly and public expectation that any technology is subject to rigorous safety checks, transparency, accountability and human oversight.

Chair of the National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare, Professor Alastair Denniston, said:

“This programme of research and evidence gathering from people across the UK has been an absolutely critical part of the National Commission, and will directly influence the final recommendations we make. I would like to personally thank everyone for their contributions, taking the time to contribute their experience, insights and views.

“The increasing AI in healthcare will affect all of us. These views consistently highlight the potential to bring many benefits, enhancing quality, speed, convenience and increasing safety, but also highlights that this is a change that the regulators and wider health system need to actively engage with, including ensuring that our regulations and governance systems match the risks and benefits of these new technologies.”

Lawrence Tallon, Chief Executive of the MHRA, said:

“Our role is to ensure patients can benefit from innovation while remaining appropriately protected. The evidence published today provides an essential foundation for getting that balance right, supporting a regulatory approach that is proportionate, adaptive and grounded in real-world use.

“We will continue to work closely across the system to ensure the UK remains a leader in the safe and effective use of AI in healthcare.”

Deputy Chair of the National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare and Patient Safety Commissioner, Professor Henrietta Hughes, said:

“The AI Commission puts patients’ voices at the centre, bringing too often unheard perspectives from the margins into the heart of decision-making. This means patient experience directly shapes how these technologies are developed, regulated and used in practice. This valuable research and engagement work shows how trust, transparency and safety can be built into the principles and recommendations guiding the future of AI in healthcare.”

Louis Horsley, Research and Insight Manager at National Voices, said:

“National Voices is very grateful for the opportunity to inform the work of the National Commission on the Regulation of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare. The equitable and effective roll-out of AI in our healthcare system is essential to ensuring that the NHS works for everyone, and our upcoming report provides some insights into how this could be achieved from the perspective of patient groups and community members who are more at risk of experiencing health inequalities or have more complex needs.”

Dr Jennifer Dixon, Chief Executive of the Health Foundation, said:

“People see potential for AI to improve their care, but they want to see strong safeguards, transparency, and clear accountability for how it is used and governed.

“People also understand that AI is not just one thing - some potential uses of AI in the NHS pose higher risks than others, and ongoing monitoring will be needed as tools change and develop over time. Whatever the technology can do, realizing potential benefits of AI for the NHS will fundamentally depend on securing public trust and confidence in its use.

“We were pleased to produce research with the public to inform the commission’s work - and continued involvement of patients and the public will be critical as the use of AI becomes more widespread.”