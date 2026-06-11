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Research and analysis

National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare: research, engagement and call for evidence findings

Findings from the National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare's call for evidence and wider research and engagement activities.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
11 June 2026

Documents

National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare - Call for Evidence summary of findings

PDF, 955 KB, 51 pages

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National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare - research & engagement report

PDF, 1.17 MB, 60 pages

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Details

These reports summarise the findings from the National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare’s research and engagement activities and Call for Evidence. The work brought together evidence from patients and the public, healthcare professionals, industry, academics and wider health system stakeholders through public polling, surveys, stakeholder engagement, deliberative research, an open Call for Evidence, a public Ask Me Anything session and insights from the MHRA’s AI Airlock programme.

The reports provide a transparent account of the evidence gathered and the key themes emerging from this work, including perspectives on the opportunities, risks and practical challenges associated with AI in healthcare, and how these may inform the future regulation of AI-enabled technologies.

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Published 11 June 2026

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