Matt Hancock: new technology is key to making NHS the world's best

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock will set out plans at the NHS Expo in Manchester today to make the NHS an ecosytem for the best technology available. These will build on the £20 billion long-term plan to transform health and social care so it can improve treatment and deliver better care for patients.

He will announce that the new NHS app will be piloted in 5 areas in England from next month, ahead of a national roll-out in December: Liverpool, Hastings, Bristol, Staffordshire and South Worcestershire. Patients in these areas will be able to download a test version of the app, allowing access to:

booking GP appointments

ordering repeat prescriptions

their medical record

111 online access for urgent medical queries

data sharing preferences

organ donation preferences

end-of-life care preferences

More than £200 million will also be invested to make a group of NHS trusts into internationally recognised centres for technological and digital innovation. The funding will support new Global Digital Exemplars in acute, mental health, community and ambulance trusts in England to set a gold standard of innovation for other services to follow.

Secretary of State will also announce the creation of the HealthTech Advisory Board, chaired by Dr Ben Goldacre, which will report directly back to him. It will highlight where change needs to happen, where best practice isn’t being followed, and be an ideas hub for how to improve patient outcomes and experience and make the lives of NHS staff easier.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to say: