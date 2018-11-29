Mastercard and MOD join forces to champion employment of ex service personnel

Mastercard has committed to enhance career opportunities for veterans.

The payment technology company made the pledge as they became a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant, which took place at an event in London yesterday.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation to ensure that the military community is treated fairly and not disadvantaged by their service.

As part of their Covenant pledges, Mastercard will also support employees who choose to join the reserves, allowing staff the appropriate leave for reserve training and deployment.

For those employees with spouses or partners in the armed forces, Mastercard will also grant leave before, during and after their deployment.

In 2012, Mastercard launched ‘SALUTE’ – a networking group set up by employees with links to the military. As part of their new commitment to the armed forces, Mastercard will oversee the continued growth of the group, which supports the transition of military and ex-forces personnel into new civilian roles within the organisation.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Tobias Ellwood said:

Having such a world-renowned organisation like Mastercard as part of the Covenant family shows how businesses across the UK are backing our armed forces. Mastercard’s commitments today will make a significant difference for veterans looking to take the next step in their career.

The signing took place at Mastercard’s offices in Canary Wharf, and was attended by Defence Minister Earl Howe.

The Armed Forces Covenant, which was established in 2011, now has over 3,000 signatories from a range of public and private sector organisations. Support services provided under the Covenant include education, help starting a new career and facilitating possibilities for reserve service.

Last week the Government published its annual Armed Forces Covenant Report, which sets out the Government’s achievements in fulfilling its duty to ensure that the military community is treated fairly.

Key accomplishments included: