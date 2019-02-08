Master of Trinity College, Cambridge: Professor Dame Sally Davies

The Queen has been pleased to appoint Professor Dame Sally Davies DBE FRS FMedSci as Master of Trinity College, Cambridge, to succeed Sir Gregory Winter CBE FRS FMedSci when he steps down later this year.

Biographical Note

Dame Sally Davies is currently Chief Medical Officer for England and the Chief Medical Advisor to the UK Government – the first woman to hold the post.

Dame Sally is a Fellow of the Royal Society and Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences. She was made Dame Commander of the British Empire for services to medicine in 2009.

Dame Sally established the National Institute for Health Research and was central to the creation of Genomics England and delivery of the 100k Whole Genomes Project.

Dame Sally has led the international campaign on antimicrobial resistance taking the issue to the United Nations (UN) and acting as c-convenor for the UN’s Interagency Coordination Group. She advised the UK Government in health emergencies including; Ebola in West Africa 2013-15, Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2018, Zika, Wave 3 of the flu pandemic in 2010 as well as the Novichok attack in 2018

Her CMO Annual Reports on issues from science, such as Genomics to public health and the future of health in the UK have drawn in scientific experts from home and abroad to ensure stimulating thought leadership.

She is also Emeritus Professor at Imperial College, London, with a distinguished medical career in haematology: she was the first UK medical practitioner to specialise in sickle cell disease, leading to a significant reduction in childhood deaths.