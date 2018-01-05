News story
Malpractice for GCSEs, AS and A levels: 2017
Official statistics for malpractice in GCSE, AS and A level exams in summer 2017.
Main trends
- 2,715 penalties were issued to students in 2017, up from 2,180 compared to 2016 and representing 0.015% of entries (compared to 0.011% in 2016).
- Having access to a mobile phone was main reason for student penalties.
- 895 penalties were issued to staff, up from 360 in 2016. This still involves a very small proportion of the total number of staff in England (350K FTE staff).
- Exam boards are more likely to issue formal written warnings for similar offences rather than informal advisory notes this year.
- 120 penalties were issued to schools or colleges, down from 155 in 2016.
- The actual number of penalties issued to schools or colleges is small given the overall number of centres (over 5,000).
Documents
Published 5 January 2018