Malpractice for GCSEs, AS and A levels: 2017

Official statistics for malpractice in GCSE, AS and A level exams in summer 2017.

Published 5 January 2018
  1. 2,715 penalties were issued to students in 2017, up from 2,180 compared to 2016 and representing 0.015% of entries (compared to 0.011% in 2016).
  2. Having access to a mobile phone was main reason for student penalties.
  3. 895 penalties were issued to staff, up from 360 in 2016. This still involves a very small proportion of the total number of staff in England (350K FTE staff).
  4. Exam boards are more likely to issue formal written warnings for similar offences rather than informal advisory notes this year.
  5. 120 penalties were issued to schools or colleges, down from 155 in 2016.
  6. The actual number of penalties issued to schools or colleges is small given the overall number of centres (over 5,000).

Report - Malpractice for GCSE and A-level summer 2017

Background Information - Malpractice for GCSE and A-level summer 2017

Tables - England - Malpractice for GCSE and A-level summer 2017

Tables - Wales - Malpractice for GCSE and A-level summer 2017

Tables - Northern Ireland - Malpractice for GCSE and A-level summer 2017

Pre-release access list

