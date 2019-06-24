Lord-Lieutenant for County Antrim: 24 June 2019

The Queen is pleased to appoint Mr David William McCorkell, DL as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for County Antrim to succeed Mrs Joan Christie, CVO, OBE who is due to retire on 28th June 2019.

Mr McCorkell is an Investment Manager by profession and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment. He retired in 2017 after over thirty years of service within Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, where he was a Board Director and Head of Investment Management. He gives much of his time to the governance of the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA), the Armed Forces Charity, serving as a Trustee and Member of the SSAFA Council in London and the Regional Representative for Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Mr McCorkell currently serves as a Member of the Quality Assurance Committee of the Chartered Accountants Regulatory Board, Ireland and as an elected Member of the Turf Club (Ireland) and Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee. Additionally, he is a Committee Member of the Down Royal Corporation of Horse Breeders.

Mr McCorkell is the son of the late Colonel Sir Michael McCorkell, KCVO, OBE, TD, JP, Lord-Lieutenant of Co. Londonderry 1975-2000. He was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant for Co. Antrim in 2014.

He is married to Sue and has two adult children.