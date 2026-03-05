Liz Chinchen appointed as senior adviser to Secretary of State

Liz Chinchen has accepted a direct ministerial appointment to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Liz will work closely with the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting.

She will focus on sustaining and developing good industrial relations in the NHS and policy to support and develop the social care workforce.

The Secretary of State has made clear his commitment to constructive and effective industrial relations in the NHS and maintaining a strong ethos of social partnership with trades unions and employers in developing policies to improve staff experience, and set out a new ten year plan for the NHS workforce.

Liz will work with Ministers, senior officials, NHS England and the department’s Social Partnership Forum to take forward these critical areas of the department’s work. She will also be advising on work to support and develop the social care workforce.

Liz has held senior roles in the British Film Institute, local government and trades unions.

The appointment is a paid role, which will start on 5 March 2026.