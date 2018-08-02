Little Ducklings Pre-School inspection: Ofsted statement

An Ofsted spokesperson said:

The inspection of Little Ducklings Pre-School found a number of failings. This included variable quality of teaching, a failure to make sure all children made the progress they were capable of and too few opportunities to develop children’s writing. Children’s early education is crucial for future success: that’s why where pre-schools are failing to teach children well it is Ofsted’s duty to highlight it.

The report makes absolutely no mention of radicalisation or jihadis, but instead notes, as one point for improvement among many, that staff did not understand how to protect young children at risk of extreme behaviours or views. This is something that pre-schools are legally required to do and is something which we can all agree is vitally important.