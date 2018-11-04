LGBT Advisory Panel Recruitment

The Minister for Women and Equalities is appointing a LGBT Advisory Panel to advise the Government on its policies concerning LGBT+ people.

The Panel will act as a sounding board, providing practical advice to the Minister on policy decisions and publications, collecting and presenting evidence on the experiences of LGBT+ people and acting as a link between Government and civil society.

The panel will help the Government take forward the commitments set out in the 2018 LGBT Action Plan. Further detail can be found in the document entitled LBGT Advisory Panel - Terms of Reference.

We are seeking to appoint 9 members through an open competition. Successful applicants will be expected to spend up to 2 days a month on panel work and to attend quarterly meetings.

An additional 3 members will be directly appointed from Stonewall, the LGBT Foundation and the LGBT Consortium, so as to represent the breadth of the LGBT voluntary sector.

To apply, please send the following documentation to LGBT.AdvisoryPanel@geo.gov.uk by no later than midday on Wednesday 21 November. When applying please specify ‘LGBT Advisory Panel Application’ in the email subject heading.

Please provide:

a CV (two sides of A4 maximum) setting out your career history, achievements and any existing public appointments or offices held.

a personal statement (two sides of A4 maximum) explaining how you consider your personal skills, qualities and experiences provide evidence for your suitability for the role. You should make reference to the essential criteria specified in the LGBT Advisory Panel - Description of the Application Process document.

completed versions of the declaration of interest and diversity monitoring forms found in the LGBT Advisory Panel - Additional Forms document

The application process closes at midday on Wednesday 21 November.

Interviews will take place in London in the weeks commencing Monday 3 and Monday 10 December.

For full information on the application process, please see the document entitled LGBT Advisory Panel - Description of the Application Process.