Leading dating apps partner with government to boost vaccine uptake

Partnership comes as recent YouGov poll shows 59% of adults would either prefer their date to be vaccinated or would not date an unvaccinated person

Young adults encouraged to take up the offer of a vaccine as under 30s to be invited in the coming days

Leading dating brands including Tinder, Match, Hinge, Bumble, Badoo, Plenty of Fish, OurTime and Muzmatch have teamed up with the government to encourage their users to get COVID-19 vaccinations through a new campaign.

From today (7 June 2021), the country’s leading dating brands will add new features to their apps and websites to support the government’s ‘every vaccination gives us hope’ campaign. The campaign encourages younger people to get their vaccine in the second phase of the rollout, and join the millions who have already received their jabs.

The new features will allow users to show their support for the vaccine on their dating profiles and give in-app bonuses to those who say they are vaccinated.

Features will include vaccination badges and stickers to display on dating profiles, free ‘super likes’ and other boost-type features.

Users will also start seeing adverts and banners for the ‘every vaccination gives us hope’ campaign.

Although providing vaccination status on these apps is optional, data has shown that people are more likely to date someone who has received a COVID-19 vaccination.

A recent YouGov poll conducted on 21 May also shows 31% of adults would prefer to date someone who was vaccinated and a further 28% would not date someone unless they had received the jab.

Vaccines Minister Minister Zahawi said:

I am thrilled that we are partnering up with dating apps to boost vaccine uptake across the country. This is another incredible asset to our vaccination programme – the biggest and most successful in our history. The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic and we have made incredible progress so far with over three-quarters of adults receiving at least one dose. I encourage everyone who is eligible to roll up their sleeves and get the jab – it could save your life and protect your loved ones.

Examples of vaccine promotion campaigns launching across dating platforms in the UK include:

Tinder: members will be able to add a variety of stickers to their profile including ‘I’m vaccinated’ or ‘Vaccines save lives’, with Tinder giving those who support the campaign a free ‘super like’ to help them stand out among potential matches. Tinder will also launch a ‘vaccine centre’ with a suite of resources to educate and connect members with their nearest vaccination site

Match and Ourtime: members will be able to add a new badge to their profile to display their vaccine status, with those who participate in the campaign receiving a free ‘boost’ to help them stand out on the app. Match’s AI -enabled dating coach, Lara, will also encourage Match users to get their vaccination badge

OkCupid: users will be able to add an ‘I’m vaccinated’ profile badge and be featured within OkCupid’s ‘Vaccinated’ stack, its new matching system that lets users search by select categories on the app. Those who participate will also receive a free ‘boost’

Hinge: users who participate in their vaccination campaign will get a free ‘rose’, which indicates to other users that they’re excited to get to know them

Plenty of Fish: members will be able to add an ‘I got my shot’ badge to their profiles. Those who participate will receive 20 Live! credits to use on the Plenty of Fish Live streaming feature

Bumble: the popular women-first dating app will enable people in the UK to add a ‘vaccinated’ badge to their profiles. For those who apply the badge, Bumble will offer complimentary credits for premium features such as Spotlights and Superswipes. People on Bumble will also be able to share COVID-19 preferences, letting them easily communicate how they are comfortable dating: outdoors or indoors, how they feel about crowded spaces, and their expectations about masks and social distancing. Bumble will also leverage their social media channels to amplify the need to get vaccinated

Badoo: in-app promotions will enable people in the UK to add a ‘vaccinated’ badge to their profiles. In addition, Badoo will offer vaccinated people complimentary credits for premium features such as Spotlights and Superswipes. Badoo will also leverage their social media channels to amplify the need to get vaccinated

Muzmatch: content featuring medics answering users’ most pressing questions about the vaccine will run across social media channels

Alexandre Lubot, CEO of Match Group, EMEA and APAC said:

An important part of returning to normal is helping people feel safe as they connect in person. We are honoured to work with the UK government to encourage our members to participate in the vaccination campaign across our dating platforms. A unified push towards more vaccinations will allow people to once again meet in person and connect in meaningful ways.

Online Dating Association Chief Executive, George Kidd, said:

The ODA were delighted to play its part in getting the message out on vaccinations. Dating apps and services are the start point for about a third of all new relationships. When meeting in person was not possible, services were an important way of meeting others online, with the hope of meeting up later when safe to do so. About 10 million people in the UK use or have used dating apps and services. Our members account for most of this user base. We shared campaign video or advertising on apps, landing pages and through social media channels. For us, every step to a return to people meeting up, making new friends and starting new relationships is a step forward for us all.

Naomi Walkland, Bumble’s Vice President for Europe, said:

We know that single people are looking to take control of their dating lives as we head into summer. The ‘COVID conversation’ is already front of mind for 2 in 3 people on Bumble, so it’s important to make it easier to feel comfortable and safe on a date. To do this, we’ll launch a new ‘vaccinated’ badge along with in-app preferences so you can easily communicate if you’re comfortable dating indoors or outdoors only. In support of the government’s vaccination campaign, we will also direct people in-app to learn how to get vaccinated, including linking to educational materials and information on how to find the nearest vaccination site through the NHS.

Shahzad Younas, Founder, CEO, Muzmatch, said:

We at Muzmatch are really thrilled to be working with the UK government on the vaccine campaign. We understand the concerns young Muslims have regarding the vaccination, in particular those that are in the process of getting married. Misinformation has been spreading at an alarming rate in our communities, which is why we’re glad to work with the NHS to clear up myths about the vaccine and encourage our members to get vaccinated. As a marriage app helping single Muslims find love, we knew when the pandemic hit we had to act fast to ensure people could meet safely. We were the first Muslim marriage app that rolled out video and voice calling for our members so that they could meet on virtual dates. As we begin to return to a new normal, it’s vital that young Muslims do so by getting vaccinated, to ensure the safety of not only themselves but their loved ones too.

James Preece, the UK’s top celebrity dating expert and dating coach, said:

There’s no doubt that dating has been different and somewhat difficult for many individuals over the last 13 months. Having the vaccine is one of the most important things people can do to keep themselves and others safe. The fact that the leading dating apps have come together to support members being vaccinated will go a long way to people feeling confident meeting in person and dating again.

The partnership comes as people aged 30 and over are now eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The government has already hit its target of offering everyone in cohorts 1 to 9 – those aged 50 and over, the clinically vulnerable and health and social care workers – a first dose of the vaccine by 15 April. It’s on track to offer a jab to all adults in the UK by the end of July.

Vaccinated people are far less likely to get COVID-19 with symptoms. Vaccinated people are even more unlikely to get serious COVID-19, to be admitted to hospital or to die from it. There is growing evidence that vaccinated people are less likely to pass the virus to others.