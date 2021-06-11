Letter from the Deputy Chief Medical Officer to UK vaccine study volunteers
Open letter from Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam to UK residents who have volunteered to take part in COVID-19 vaccine studies.
The letter explains that the Department of Health and Social Care makes a firm commitment to all volunteers in formally approved COVID-19 vaccine trials in the UK that they will not be disadvantaged in terms of any future domestic vaccine certification, if introduced, compared to those who have had their vaccines under the standard NHS programme.