Lawrence Tallon begins role as new MHRA CEO

Lawrence brings a strong focus on patient safety, innovation and partnership working, which have been central to his previous roles including as Deputy Chief Executive of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust since March 2020.

Lawrence said: “I am delighted to be joining the MHRA, which plays a vital role in ensuring people across the UK and the NHS have access to safe and effective medicines and medical devices.

“My priorities are patient safety, improving patient access to new medicines and medical devices through risk-proportionate regulation, innovation and growth, and building partnerships in the UK and internationally.”

Lawrence has also been Managing Director of the Shelford Group, which represents some of England’s leading NHS teaching hospitals. This experience has given him valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities facing modern healthcare and life science systems.

Prior to this he served as Director of Strategy, Planning and Performance at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and worked within the Department of Health and Social Care alongside ministers and NHS leaders.

Lawrence succeeds Dr June Raine DBE, who is retiring after leading the MHRA since 2019, having steered the agency through the COVID-19 pandemic and the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Lawrence was announced as the new MHRA CEO in March 2025 by the Department of Health and Social Care.