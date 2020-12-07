Joint Statement from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President von der Leyen: 7 December 2020
A joint statement from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President von der Leyen.
As agreed on Saturday, we took stock today of the ongoing negotiations. We agreed that the conditions for finalizing an agreement are not there due to the remaining significant differences on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries.
We asked our Chief Negotiators and their teams to prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days.