Joint statement by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Yuriyovych Reznikov

Secretary of State for Defence, the Right Honourable Ben Wallace MP and Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Yuriyovych Reznikov said:

Ukraine and the United Kingdom are strategic partners in security and defence.

Last week, an Intergovernmental Framework Agreement was signed in London. This document continues progress on joint projects to develop the capabilities of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as agreed in June when the UK, Ukraine and industry signed a Memorandum of Implementation to collaborate to boost Ukraine’s naval capabilities.

Today’s meeting is the next stage in bilateral cooperation for enhancing Ukraine’s defence capabilities and increasing interoperability.

Our governments have no desire to be adversarial, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation. We are concerned by Russia’s military build-up and activity around the borders of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is indisputable.

The United Kingdom stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine and will continue its long-standing determination to support them.

We are unwavering in that support and together we remain vigilant and united in the defence of our common values and freedoms.