Joint Statement by Defence Ministers of the Drone Coalition

We, nations of the Drone Coalition, recognize the importance of the support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s aggression. To facilitate Ukraine’s military success, we have established the Drone Coalition. Drones are indispensable and play a crucial role on the battlefield. Ukraine has a high demand for a wide spectrum and capacity of drones.

The Drone Coalition is focused on providing Ukraine with drones and components produced by the industry of Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) countries, as well as finding ways to support Ukrainian manufacturers to ensure that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are equipped with the most efficient capabilities.

Members of the Drone Coalition have already provided significant support to Ukraine by delivering drones. Latvia is providing a drone testing training range for industry and military to continuously improve drone technology. The UK has launched an industry competition on behalf of Drone Coalition to develop and procure First Person View (FPV) drones, of which 265 bids were received. These bids are currently being evaluated and the first contracts are expected to be signed in August.

Today on July 10, we, members of the Drone Coalition have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which provides a framework outlining the Coalition’s core activities, management structure procurement mechanisms. With this MoU we establish the UK-led Drone Coalition Common Fund enabling joint procurement for rapid and efficient drone deliveries. So far, the Netherlands, the UK, Latvia, New Zealand, and Sweden have pledged in total over €45M to the Common Fund, with additional contributions anticipated.

The Drone Coalition is planning to deliver 1 million FPV drones to Ukraine. At the same time, coalition members are working to provide other type of drones like reconnaissance, strike drones, AI upgraded drones, as well as counter-drone capabilities. Through the Drone Coalition we will be seeking joint procurement initiatives to utilise and expand national industrial capacities. We, nations of the Drone coalition, encourage additional funding to be made available to achieve the coalition’s aims. The Drone Coalition remains open for other Allies and partners to join.