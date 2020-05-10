Joint statement between the UK and France: 10 May 2020

The Prime Minister and President Macron spoke today.

They stressed the need for close bilateral, European and international cooperation in the fight against Covid-19.

The leaders spoke about the need to manage the risk of new transmissions arising from abroad, as the rate of coronavirus decreases domestically.

In this regard, the Prime Minister and the President agreed to work together in taking forward appropriate border measures. This cooperation is particularly necessary for the management of our common border.

No quarantine measures would apply to travellers coming from France at this stage; any measures on either side would be taken in a concerted and reciprocal manner. A working group between the two governments will be set up to ensure this consultation throughout the coming weeks.