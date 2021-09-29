Join our Force with a Difference

As the MDP approaches its 50th Anniversary on 1 October, a new generation of officers are invited to apply and start a unique career in policing, training to be Authorised Firearms Officers right from the very beginning.

With lots of opportunities to develop your career in a specialist policing role at sites of national importance across the UK, the MDP really is a ‘force with a difference’. We offer a different route into policing which is focused on protection, working in unique environments alongside and together with a variety of partners.

Visit our new recruitment website to find out more on who we are and what we do. You’ll find information on:

We value difference in our force with a difference

We know that a diverse workforce is essential to a strong future for the MDP , and we’re keen to encourage applications from candidates who may have never considered a career in armed policing before.

To join the MDP you do not need any previous experience in policing or firearms. We’re more interested in personal qualities, and we welcome people from a range of backgrounds and experiences, with some new recruits that join us having recently left education and others changing their career later in life.

Representation within our workforce of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities, women, and LGBT+ people is currently lower than we would like it to be. This is something that we want to change for the benefit of the communities we serve, and for the growth of our organisation.

Our people are our greatest asset and we’re committed to supporting everyone in an inclusive environment where people can bring their true selves to work, with a culture that respects, values and celebrates all our differences.

We want everyone who works with us to feel proud to be themselves. Different ways of thinking and different life experiences, be those in relation to age, personality, cultural background, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, education or faith (to name but a few), are important to enable us to develop and enrich our work – both in policing and in nurturing talent in our MDP family, so that everyone can be the best they can be.

Staff networks play an important part in supporting an inclusive culture in the MDP . Our Gender, REACH (Race, Ethnicity and Cultural Heritage), LGBT+ and Disability and Wellbeing networks work closely with our Diversity and Inclusion team, to support staff and make sure that their voices are heard. This work includes providing advice and support throughout the recruitment process for those underrepresented in our organisation.

To find out more: visit our Diversity and inclusion page or email MDP -PositiveActionGMB@mod.gov.uk.

Interested in joining us? Visit www.mod.police.uk and Apply Now.

