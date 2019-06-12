Join DASA to launch the search for the future of the Naval operating environment

The competition will be formally launched at an event in London on 19 June 2019. Sign up on Eventbrite.

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is launching ‘Intelligent Ship – The Next Generation’ – a multi-million pound competition for the future Naval operating environment.

This competition is seeking proposals for novel and innovative projects that enable and facilitate the wider use of ‘intelligent systems’ within future warships, with the potential for wider use across defence.

The future sees elements of automation, autonomy, machine learning and artificial intelligence being more closely integrated and teamed with human decision makers.

The aim of this competition is to de-risk and evaluate technologies and approaches that could provide alternative, revolutionary future fleet concepts that can maintain or enhance UK military advantage within complex, cluttered, contested and congested operating and data environments.

£1m is available to fund multiple innovative proposals that form phase 1, with an additional £3m potentially available to fund follow-on phases. Further details are available in the competition document

The competition closes on 23 July 2019 at midday.

Queries should be sent to accelerator@dstl.gov.uk.