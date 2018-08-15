James Brokenshire plans increase in garden towns

Communities Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP calls for an increase in garden towns in England, as he announces the new garden communities programme.

The programme will see more high quality homes built and green spaces created, expanding on government’s plans for more locally-led developments.

The garden towns push in England is part of government’s clear ambition to build 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s.

Councils across England and private developers who have secured support from local authorities will be able to apply for a place on the programme.

The winning bidders will receive tailored advice and potential grant funding for help with staffing or environmental assessments; part of the planning process for new garden towns.

Communities Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP said:

This plan is about the government working with councils and developers to get great homes in keeping with beautiful areas in England. We want to help local authorities build strong and vibrant communities where people want to live, work, and raise families. Our garden communities programme already has the potential to provide over 200,000 new homes by 2050, and we want to go further.

Strong community involvement and engagement will be at the heart of judging garden community proposals; ensuring developments reflect local character while also designing beautiful green spaces near homes.

Garden communities can take the form of new villages, towns or cities and have the potential to deliver well designed homes at an increased scale, with projects ranging in size from 10,000 to 40,000 homes.

This prospectus is the latest step by government to get Britain building, with 23 locally-led garden communities already receiving funding support, with the potential to deliver over 200,000 homes by 2050.

The launch today signals the start of a 3 month application process, with successful garden community proposals being announced later in the New Year.

Last year 217,000 homes were built, marking the biggest increase in housing supply in England for almost a decade.

Futher information

A garden town is a development of more than 10,000 homes. Garden villages are smaller settlements of between 1,500 and 10,000 homes.