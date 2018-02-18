It's time to start planning your royal wedding celebrations

With just 3 months to go until the royal wedding, it’s time to start thinking about how you can join in the celebrations on 19 May.

Holding a street party is a great way to get together with your neighbours to celebrate this special day and we’re providing a handy guide to organising one, including helpful tips and steps to take.

Our online guidance helps bust popular myths and provides a useful checklist and practical advice for what is needed to anyone planning their own street party.

Did you know for example that you don’t need a music licence if you want to play music at your street party? Or that you don’t need to buy expensive road signs - you can lend or hire them.

Many councils, from Bromley to Salford, have already announced that they are waiving charges for street party road closures, making it easier and cheaper than ever to hold celebrations. The government is urging other councils to follow suit.

When communities come together, acting in partnership with businesses and voluntary organisations, they can achieve amazing things. As past events like the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and the London Olympic Games have shown, these same communities can also throw hugely fun parties and this year’s celebrations look to be bigger and better than ever.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Jake Berry MP said:

We’ve made it easier than ever for local residents from all backgrounds to come together to celebrate the royal wedding and we hope councils will get into the spirit by helping people wishing to organise street parties. With the FA Cup final taking place on the same day, there’s never been a better reason to hold a street party and our updated guidance makes clear the steps residents need to take to ensure an enjoyable and safe day is had by all.

The number one tip from our guidance is to plan early by getting in touch with your council at least 4-6 weeks in advance.

The guidance includes a simple form people can use to let their local council know about their plans and information on how to apply for a road closure as well as information on playing music, insurance and fund raising.

Further information

More helpful tips, advice and support for organising a successful event can be found on the Street Party website and The Big Lunch website.

If you are not be able to arrange a road closure for street party, you can still have an informal ‘street meet’ on a driveway, parking area, front garden or end of a cul-de-sac that does not require permission from the council as it is on private land. See further information on street meets.

See the guidance on holding a street party. It is due to be updated very shortly.