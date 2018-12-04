Israel AI programme will help female innovators’ ideas succeed

Women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) specialising in artificial intelligence (AI) and data can apply to be part of a global business innovation programme to help them get ideas closer to market, make connections and uncover opportunities in Israel.

Innovate UK and the UK Science and Innovation Network Israel will host 15 successful applicants on a week-long, fully-funded programme to Israel. They will get advice before the visit to help them prepare as well as follow-on support to make the most of the opportunity.

Vibrant innovation and start-up environment

Israel is known worldwide for innovation in digital, AI and cyber technology, with the highest investment in research and development (R&D) globally. Over 300 multinational corporations, including Facebook and Amazon, have R&D labs in the country.

Earlier this year, UK government signed 2 new agreements to strengthen academic and scientific links with Israel. One agreement specifically focuses on improvements in AI and data, which is an Industrial Strategy Grand Challenge.

Helping to address the gender innovation gap

A recent report from the Women’s Business Council revealed that from 2013 to 2018, the percentage of women in the UK engaging in early-stage entrepreneurial activity dropped from 5.8% to 5.3%. Research from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics has shown that similarly, Israeli women are underrepresented in high-tech fields.

By supporting UK business women on a mission to Israel, this programme hopes to encourage diversity in innovation in both countries and help participants make their ideas a success.

This is part of Innovate UK’s wider commitment to supporting people from a variety of backgrounds and walks of life to succeed in business.

Programme information

A preparation event will help attendees get ready for the visit.

The Israel mission will include a 4-day innovation programme, during which delegates will:

visit local innovation hubs, AI labs and academic institutions

meet businesses to gain market knowledge, industry insights and build potential partnerships

pitch to and network with investors in the region

attend networking events with local businesses, Israeli women innovators and policymakers

receive tailored one-to-one support from a specialist Enterprise Europe Network

Who can attend?

Individuals can apply if they are:

from UK-registered small and medium-sized enterprises

female co-founders or women in senior decision-making roles

able to demonstrate significant development in machine learning and AI, data analytics or big data

Find out more and register