Inspection Plan: Chief Inspector seeks suggestions

The Independent Chief Inspector, David Bolt, is inviting suggestions by 16 March 2018 for his 2018 to 2019 Inspection Plan.

Mr Bolt writes:

I would like to extend this offer to anyone with an interest or concern that fits within my statutory remit and which they believe would merit inspection.

I have written to the stakeholders with whom the inspectorate is in regular contact to give them the opportunity, while the Plan is in draft, to raise any topics they would like to see included or prioritised.

As required by the UK Borders Act 2007, I will be writing to the Home Secretary formally before the beginning of the new business year with details of my Inspection Plan for 2018 to 2019. I expect to publish the Plan on my website on 1 April 2018.

My 3-year Plan (2017 to 2020) shows what, one year ago, I thought I should inspect in 2018 to 2019. Based on my recent discussions with the Home Office and with stakeholders, I believe the framework of themes and topics remains broadly sound.

However, I would welcome suggestions about the most relevant scope and focus for the inspections listed for 2018 to 2019, plus any suggestions for topics that are not currently included.

During 2017 to 2018, I managed to touch on most of the topics in the current year’s Plan. Published reports, along with the Home Office’s responses are found on our website, along with completed reports that have yet to be laid in Parliament, and ‘Live’ inspections.

The one substantive topic I need to carry over from the 2017 to 2018 Plan into 2018 to 2019, National Health Service charging, as it relates to the “compliant environment”. I have also been asked by the Chair of the Home Affairs Committee to include some work on “Brexit preparedness”, which I will do.

I am aware that the completed inspections have not covered every possible issue or angle of concern to stakeholders because there always has to be a trade-off between scope, resources and time, and of course, these are moving targets.

So, I am happy to receive suggestions to take another look at an area I have already inspected, and I will in any event be carrying out a number of re-inspections to check the Home Office’s implementation of my recommendations. But, I am also interested in identifying ‘new’ areas for inspection, drawing on other’s experience and knowledge.