News story
Inspection work in progress
Details of completed inspections awaiting publication and active inspections.
Completed inspections
The bracketed dates show when the reports were sent to the Home Secretary, who aims to publish within 8 weeks of receipt.
- Inspection of Country of Origin Information; Burma, Iraq and Zimbabwe (25 March 2019)
Live inspections
- Visa casework ‘onshoring’ (‘network consolidation’)
- Adults at Risk in Detention Policy
- Glasgow and Edinburgh Airports
- Re-inspection of Handling of Complaints
- EU Settlement Scheme follow up
- Right of abode re-inspection
- Use of interpreters
- Administrative reviews
Published 10 August 2017
Last updated 9 May 2019 + show all updates
