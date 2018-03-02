News story
Industry roundtable on aviation security
The Home Secretary and Aviation Minister Baroness Sugg took part in an industry roundtable on aviation security in Washington yesterday.
Alongside the Department of Homeland Security’s Secretary Nielsen, the Home Secretary and Aviation Minister heard from key aviation representatives including from Heathrow and Manchester airports, and Virgin Atlantic Airways and British Airways.
The meeting is part of an ongoing collaboration between the UK government and the civil aviation industry.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd said:
The global aviation system continues to be a target for terrorists who seek to destroy our way of life. This is an issue that is not isolated to either one country or one airline.
The UK is a global leader on aviation security and today was a chance to continue our strong collaboration with international partners, such as the US, as well as industry.
We agreed how important it is to continue sharing information and capabilities when it came to combating the terrorist threat and I heard about the good work already being implemented by airlines and airports to protect the travelling public.
I look forward to continuing this close engagement as we all work together on the safety and the security of our air travel.