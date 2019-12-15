HMS Scott provides support for search

Royal Navy vessel HMS SCOTT has today arrived in the search area, to provide support to the Chilean military in their response to the loss of a C130 that went missing earlier in the week in the Southern Atlantic Ocean.

British Forces’ South Atlantic Islands, based in the Falklands Islands, have provided assistance to the search effort working with regional neighbours. They have provided a UK military liaison team, who had been working with an A400M, crewed with RAF personnel and air-to-surface spotters from the Grenadier Guards Support Company that had been on task since Tuesday, and remain embedded in the Chilean Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre continuing to coordinate the UK maritime contribution including HMS SCOTT.

HMS SCOTT has joined the international search effort under the command of the CNS SARGENTO ALDEYA. The Ship is equipped as a specialist ocean survey vessel, but her highly skilled crew is also able to support Search and Rescue tasks.

Commander James Baker, HMS SCOTT Commanding Officer said: