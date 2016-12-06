Defence STEM engagement

The UK is facing a national skills shortage related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics ( STEM ). Defence is playing its part within an integrated UK approach.

The Defence STEM Engagement interlinks with national initiatives from the Department for Education, and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the devolved equivalents across the whole of the UK.

Our chosen strategic partners are:

STEM Learning

Learning Tomorrow’s Engineers

Primary Engineer

We will work together with these organisations and other STEM charities to promote the uptake of STEM subjects in schools by inspiring young people and demonstrating that a career in STEM , regardless of sector, is an exciting and rewarding opportunity.

The Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force and MOD Civil Service have each provided a single point of contact who will be responsible for cascading requests and coordinating effort between the numerous outreach and youth engagement teams.

These teams can provide a plethora of age group appropriate STEM activities at events, open days and by visiting individual schools and organisations.

The defence STEM points of contact are as follows:

Royal Navy

Email: NAVYENGSPT-STEMSO2CO-ORD@mod.uk

British Army

Email: ArmyPers-ARMYSTEM@mod.uk

Royal Air Force

Email: CRN-College-HQ-StratDev-SO2@mod.uk

MOD Civil Service: Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S)

Email: DESHR-Outreach@mod.uk