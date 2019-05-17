Help Ofqual evaluate 2019's GCSEs, AS and A levels

We are inviting teachers from across the country to workshops to offer their perspectives on the assessment of the reformed GCSEs, AS and A levels that are having their first award this summer.

We are offering the opportunity to sign up for workshops in the following subjects:

GCSE and A level Chinese

GCSE and A level design and technology

GCSE and A level film studies

GCSE and A level media studies

GCSE and A level statistics

GCSE business

A level mathematics and further mathematics

A level geology

A level politics.

The decisions about whether to run workshops in all of these subjects will be made based on interest and capacity.

The workshops will be our first opportunity to gather qualitative evidence about things that have gone well and any areas of concern. Your feedback will contribute to our thinking about the effectiveness of the reform programme. You may find this blog about our previous meetings with teachers interesting.

The workshops will be held in November at the Ofqual office in central Coventry, within walking distance of the main railway station. These are free events with a limited number of places. Your travel expenses will be reimbursed and lunch will be provided.

Ideally we would like you to have taught the qualification, in its legacy and reformed version. This is so you can comment on the changes and challenges of the new qualifications and how they have been addressed.

We hope that you are able to take advantage of this opportunity to have your say and share your experiences with us.

Register your interest in attending a workshop here.

We will email you by the end of September to tell you if you have been selected to take part in the workshop.