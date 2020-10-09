Health and social care staff and volunteers recognised in Queen's Honours

Health and social care staff and volunteers across the UK have been celebrated in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours, with their incredible work during the pandemic particularly highlighted.

From the 1,495 people receiving honours across the UK, 14% are health and social care workers. This includes 41 nurses and midwives in celebration of the World Health Organization’s Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

Care home managers, nurses, GPs, surgeons, volunteers and more are on the list, who have helped to support other staff during the crisis, save lives through innovative treatments and have gone out of their way to provide care during this unprecedented global health emergency.

Alongside the Queen’s Birthday Honours, the Department of Health and Social Care has published the Queen’s Ambulance Service Medals. The medals recognise individuals working in the ambulance services for distinguished service, characterised by exceptional devotion to duty, outstanding ability, merit and exemplary conduct. Three people in England and Wales will receive a medal, with one in Northern Ireland.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

I am humbled by the dedication, ingenuity and passion shown by these NHS and social care staff and volunteers. Throughout this terrible pandemic they have helped to save and improve the lives of patients, care home residents and their fellow NHS staff across the UK. It is also brilliant to see ambulance service staff recognised this year for their exceptional work. Each and every one of those honoured today show the very best of us – and I thank them all, alongside the rest of our wonderful health and care staff, for their service.

Background information

The Birthday Honours list was deferred in order to consider nominations for people playing crucial roles during the first months of the COVID-19 effort and has prioritised frontline and community heroes who went above and beyond their duties to help others.

These recipients are outstanding examples of the many contributions continuously being made right across the UK, and symbolic of the collective national effort.