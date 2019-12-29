Health And Social Care Staff And Senior Leaders Among Those Praised In New Year Honours

Health and social care sector recognised in the New Year Honours list 2020

This list celebrates the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the UK

NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens and Professor Dame Sally Davies, former Chief Medical Officer, among those honoured

This year’s New Year Honours list celebrates the incredible work taking place in the health and social care sector all around the UK.

Among the senior leaders named is Professor Dame Sally Davies, the Government’s Chief Medical Officer between 2011 and 2019, the NHS Chief Executive, Simon Stevens, and Chief Social Worker, Lyn Romeo.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said:

It’s fantastic to see so many of our incredible NHS and social care staff recognised for their incredible achievements. In particular, Professor Dame Sally Davies had an extraordinary impact during her time as Chief Medical Officer, including her revolutionary efforts in the fight against antimicrobial resistance and leading the UK’s response to recent health emergencies. I’m delighted her unfaltering determination to improve the nation’s health is being celebrated. I love the NHS and am immensely proud of the incredible work it does. I want to thank Simon Stevens for his excellent work over the last five years and congratulate him on being recognised for that.

Also receiving an honour is Lyn Romeo, who became Chief Social Worker in 2013.

Minister for Care Caroline Dinenage said

I’m delighted to see health and social care sector staff get the recognition and thanks they so rightfully deserve. Lyn Romeo has worked tirelessly to raise the profile of social work and social care, making a real difference to people’s lives across the UK, and I want to congratulate her today.

Also recognised in this year’s Honours list were several nurses, midwives, paramedics and surgeons who have dedicated their lives to supporting the NHS.