Health advice for residents affected by Saddleworth Moor fire

With the fire at Saddleworth Moor still alight, Public Health England ( PHE ) has issued health advice to people affected by the smoke.

Residents in areas affected by smoke should stay indoors, keep their doors and windows closed and tune in to their local radio station for advice and information.

Motorists who have to travel through the smoke should keep windows closed and switch air conditioning systems to recycle or recirculate air. If people need to be outdoors, they should try to avoid areas affected by any smoke or ash, or to limit the time that they spend in them.

Smoke can irritate air passages, the skin and the eyes, leading to coughing and wheezing, breathlessness and chest pain. It can also worsen existing problems such as asthma so people should carry their inhaler with them at all times.

Anyone concerned about their symptoms should contact their GP or NHS 111.

In addition, PHE appreciates the hot weather is having a combined effect and also recommends:

wearing lighter clothing

keeping hydrated with cool drinks

limiting activities that might contribute to emissions within the home, such as cooking

setting any air conditioning to recirculate mode

limiting the time you spend outdoors and avoiding strenuous physical activity

once the smoke has moved away, consider opening doors and windows to allow the house to cool down.

