Have your say on marine planning in England

The Marine Management Organisation ( MMO ) is inviting stakeholders to get involved in the next stage of the marine planning process for the North East, North West, South East and South West.

Workshops are running throughout February and March and will provide an ideal opportunity for stakeholders to check progress towards the development of marine plans in their area. The workshops will be supported by an opportunity to respond on-line.

The engagement will focus on:

Draft marine plan area visions.

Draft options to address issues in each marine plan area.

North West

South East

South West

North East

Consultation workshops are taking place on the following dates and locations:

Area Location Venue Date North West Whitehaven Beacon Portal 07/02/18 North West Liverpool Adelphi Hotel 08/02/18 South East Chatham Sun Pier House 21/02/18 South East London The Wesley Euston 22/02/18 South West Newquay The Headland Hotel 06/03/18 South West Plymouth Future Inn 07/03/18 South West Weston-super-Mare The Winter Gardens 08/03/18 North East Seahouses The Hub 20/03/18 North East Newcastle Copthorne Hotel 21/03/18 North East Middlesbrough Middlesbrough Football Club 22/03/18

Further information

There are 11 English marine plan areas, including inshore and offshore areas. Each area will be covered by a marine plan by 2021 with a 20 year view of activities.

Marine planning addresses the key issues for the marine area, including the coast, estuaries and tidal waters, as well as developments that impact on these areas. The plans will include a vision and objectives together with policies to achieve them.

Marine plans are used by public authorities as part of the decision-making process for all new activities and developments in or affecting the marine area.

Marine plans build on the requirements of the Marine and Coastal Access Act and the Marine Policy Statement.

About marine planning

MMO has produced a short animation called ‘What is marine planning?’ to explain marine planning.

Video

