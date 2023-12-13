Government takes action in response to the Etherton review

In recognition of the enormous contribution that our LGBT personnel and veterans make to this country, a review into their treatment between 1967 and 2000 was commissioned by the Ministry of Defence and the Office for Veterans Affairs. This independent review, chaired by Lord Etherton, examined the experiences of personnel perceived to be LGBT between 1967-2000 who were impacted by the Ban on homosexuality in the Armed Forces.

Following its publication earlier this year, the Government has committed to delivering the intent behind all 49 of the review’s recommendations and has already completed 24 of them. The Government is committed to righting the historic wrongs and hurt and has today launched Application and Registration of Interest forms for anyone affected by the Ban and a Person of Sufficient Interest in the case of a deceased affected veteran to come forward and apply for restorative measures.

Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Defence said:

The way that LGBT personnel were treated between 1967 and 2000 was unacceptable. Our response to Lord Etherton’s Review demonstrates the positive action we are taking to help rectify this regrettable chapter in the history of the Armed Forces. The Government’s response is part of our commitment in supporting our LGBT Veterans in every way possible. We encourage LGBT veterans to register on the Gov.UK page to allow us to continue to right the wrongs of the past.

When considering our response to the review, the Government has engaged with those impacted by the Ban, organisations, networks and other government departments to ensure that we were guided by the voices of those affected, ensuring that the response is comprehensive and provides the best outcomes for those involved.

We are committed to delivering restorative action and encourage those affected to visit the LGBT veterans: support and next steps - GOV.UK to access the support available, and apply for and register their interest in The Ministry of Defence’s restorative measures.

Alongside these restorative recommendations, the Government has accepted the recommendation of a financial award and is working with experts to establish an appropriate scheme. The Government will add information on eligibility and how to apply for a financial award to the LGBT Veterans: support and next steps GOV.UK page when it is available.

The Government thanks Lord Etherton and the team who worked on the LGBT Veterans Independent Review, and the veterans who shared their experiences. For many affected, this is the first time they have spoken about the unacceptable behaviour they were subjected to, and it formed the foundation of the review. The Government is committed to ensuring their bravery is a catalyst for further change.

