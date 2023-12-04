UK condemns attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea: UK government statement

A UK government spokesperson said:

The United Kingdom condemns the attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi militants.

As we’ve previously stated, Iran has long provided military and political support to Houthi militants and it bears responsibility for the actions of its proxies and partners.

These waters are vital routes for global trade and incidents like these show the importance of the Royal Navy’s presence in the region, which we announced last week would be bolstered by the additional deployment of HMS Diamond to join HMS Lancaster.

The UK is committed to ensuring the safety of shipping in the region, including through our contribution to the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).