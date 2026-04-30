Government funds ambulances after arson attack

Grant will enable Hatzola charity to buy 4 new electric ambulances

Ambulance fleet will be permanent replacements for those destroyed in attack on 23 March and following the horrific antisemitic attack in Golders Green yesterday

They will replace on-loan vehicles provided by the London Ambulance Service

The government will provide a cash grant so that the Hatzola charity can buy top-of-the range electric ambulances replacing their fleet destroyed in an antisemitic arson attack.

New high-tech ambulances will be able to serve the local community which has been a victim of repeated appalling hate attacks in recent months and follows the latest utterly appalling stabbings in Golders Green yesterday (29 April 2026).

Hatzola will be given a cash grant as soon as possible to permanently replace the 4 loaned to the Jewish charity by the London Ambulance Service.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

We have seen deplorable acts of evil against the Golders Green’s Jewish community which are part of a pattern of rising antisemitic attacks. Jewish people should not have to live in fear of attack in Britain today or suffer any further the appalling harm that has already been caused as a result. But simple words are not enough and we need to take action. The provision of these ambulances will not stem the anguish Jewish people are feeling, but it is one way that this government can stand with its Jewish communities today. Hatzola and its volunteers again showed they were the very best of us in the face of such hatred in their swift response to yesterday’s attacks. The new high-tech fleet will allow Hatzola’s paramedics to continue their lifesaving work, as they continue to care for and support the wider community. Every one of us must work to root out the hatred and antisemitism that is poisoning Britain. Only then will all of our Jewish community be safe.

The direct grant from the Department for Health and Social care to cover the full costs of the 4 new electric ambulances - or whichever ambulances the charity decides would best meet their needs - will be processed as soon as possible.

The vehicles are lighter and include more accessible features for crews to care for patients. This includes:

a powered trolley bed system

a powered carry chair

an integrated scanning system that scans the vehicle and informs the crews whether the ambulance is fully stocked after each patient they’ve treated

The London Ambulance Service will continue its loan of replacement ambulances until the new ones are ready.

Jason Killens KAM, Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service, said:

We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and with our ambulance colleagues at Hatzola during this difficult time. We remain committed to supporting Hatzola through the loan of ambulances for as long as they are needed to help deliver emergency care and save lives. We are proud to work alongside them in serving all of London’s communities.

The new ambulances add to the further £25 million being invested into increased police patrols and protective security to keep our Jewish communities safe.

It brings the total investment to £59 million this year - the largest investment a government has made in protecting Jewish communities in history.

The combined funding will help provide:

dedicated ambulances with the government, charities and communities working together

increasing police presence and patrols in Jewish communities

protective security in synagogues, schools and community centres

The government has also announced it will fast track legislation in the coming weeks to provide the powers to go after individuals and groups acting on behalf of state-sponsored organisations.

That means anyone acting as a proxy of a state-sponsored group can be investigated and prosecuted under the National Security Act - just as we would deal with foreign intelligence services.