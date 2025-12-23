Government extends free NHS services for care leavers

Tens of thousands of care leavers set to receive free prescriptions, dental and eyecare services up to age 25

Government changes come alongside improved safeguarding and a pilot to improve mental health support for children in care and families

NHS guaranteed interview scheme and paid internships to break down barriers to opportunity are all part of government’s work to give children the Best Start in Life to boost children’s life chances

A new package of measures brought in by government today (23 December 2025) for young people leaving care will provide free prescriptions, dental and eyecare services up to their 25th birthday, and enhanced job opportunities in the NHS.

Children in care will receive better protection under new safeguards with GPs given a clearer picture of those in care, so they have the right information at the right time to stop young people falling through the cracks.

Young people in care already face the toughest start in life and often get a lack of support at 18 - leaving them isolated, separated from their families or siblings, and struggling to get going as young adults. The government is taking action to tackle these inequalities and the barriers of opportunity they encounter.

Those who have been in care are at a higher risk of mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and PTSD , and have a higher chance of experiencing homelessness and unemployment. Many face barriers in accessing mental and physical health services, with more than one quarter of those leaving care not told how to get help with their physical health, including registering with a GP or dentist.

Supporting them with free prescriptions, dental and eyecare services will improve access to healthcare services. A new pilot to trial paid internships for care leavers in the NHS and a guaranteed interview scheme for NHS roles will break down barriers of opportunity and help more young people leaving care into work.

In a boost for mental health support, the government will also trial a 3-year pilot to make sure children in care have access to the support they need sooner. This will build on existing work across the country, bringing together social workers and NHS health professionals to work together to provide direct mental health support to children and families when they need it most.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

Those in care face the toughest start in life and as a result suffer from a barrage of health inequalities, hampering their chances of going on to lead a happy, successful and fulfilling life. I’m proud that this government and the work Josh MacAlister did in my department will help break down those barriers to stop care leavers being held back. I am determined to give all children the best start in life, and this boost to healthcare and career opportunities for care leavers is a concrete step towards that goal.

To make sure vulnerable children and young people in care are kept safe, the government is also bringing in new safeguarding measures to make sure no one falls through the cracks. GPs will be alerted if young patients are in care, while a new regulation will allow for information to be rapidly shared across health services to make sure the right people have the right information at the right time.

This will give health professionals the full picture, so if they notice something concerning at a routine appointment, the right services can be informed rapidly and take appropriate action.

The measures are being brought as the government accepts recommendations from Josh MacAlister MP, who was the first ever Children’s Social Care Adviser earlier this year at the Department of Health and Social Care before he was appointed to the Department for Education, as Minister for Children and Families.

Working with the NHS and community services, the reforms aim to tackle deep health inequalities and ensure children in care get the support they need to thrive - raising the healthiest generation of children ever.

Josh MacAlister, Minister for Children and Families and former Children’s Social Care Adviser, said:

The disadvantage faced by children who’ve grown up in care is a huge social injustice. That’s why we’re taking cross-government action to transform life chances for these children and care leavers. This package of health measures will make a tangible difference to reduce health inequalities, keep more children safe and help more families with intensive support. It also delivers on recommendations from the independent review of children’s social care that I published in 2022. This government is delivering meaningful change to break down barriers to opportunity, especially for those in care.

The government has already taken swift action so far, including introducing the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill into Parliament, which will deliver the biggest overhaul of children’s social care in a generation, putting children’s futures at the centre of rebuilding public services and breaking down barriers to opportunity.

The largest ever reform of children’s social care is backed by £2 billion to break the cycle of crisis, protecting vulnerable children from unsafe and illegal children’s homes with £53 million investment in new placements in high-quality council-run homes.

Under the bill, the government and public bodies will need to take into account the specific challenges faced by children in care and care leavers and the support they may need when leaving the care system. Local authorities will also be required to publish their arrangements for supporting care leavers in their transition to adulthood, as well as helping them find suitable accommodation and access other support through the Staying Close initiative.

The government is also doubling the investment for family help services to £500 million next year, allowing local authorities to support vulnerable families and protect children before issues escalate to tragedy.

The work builds on the Youth Guarantee, which will support nearly one million young people on Universal Credit with learning and employment opportunities, backed by £820 million. This is part of the government’s efforts to give young people a springboard into a better future and gain crucial skills and support to find a job with long-term prospects.