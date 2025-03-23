Government-backed technologies support those living with dementia

People living with dementia are set to benefit from government-backed research designed to help them live more independently in their own homes.

Four new research networks led by the UK’s top researchers, developers, health and social care professionals will focus on creating technologies to help dementia patients manage memory loss, communication difficulties and cope better with everyday tasks, in the hopes of slowing the progress of the disease and maximising the time they can spend safely and happily at home.

The teams will work alongside people living with dementia and carers to ensure lived experience and changing needs are at the heart of innovation, delivering the government’s Plan for Change to shift healthcare from hospitals into the community, with better results for patients while also reducing pressure on the NHS.

The four successful networks are:

The University of Sheffield – to develop technologies to help dementia patients communicate as their disease progresses, supporting speech and memory challenges

Heriot-Watt University – to develop technology to anticipate, and where possible slow, progression of dementia patients’ symptoms

Northumbria University – to develop local hubs in rural and remote areas, where dementia patients can access technology to help them with everyday tasks

Imperial College London – to develop easily-used tools to support independent living, and using AI to support data analytics

The networks will also collaborate with a range of key partners including NHS, Age UK, Alzheimer’s Society, Alzheimer’s Research UK and local authorities and councils, to deliver the projects, ensuring expertise at all levels is consulted on, and helping to develop the best outcome.

The projects are being backed by government, with The Minister of State for Health set to unveil £6.7 million in funding later this week at the World Dementia Council Summit on Tuesday 25th March.

The networks are funded by £6.7 million from the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), in partnership with Alzheimer’s Society.

Minister of State for Health, Karin Smyth, said:

Dementia is a cruel and heartbreaking disease, not only for those living with it, but for the families and friends who often watch their loved one become a shadow of the person they once were. Backing these groundbreaking technologies won’t just help people with dementia - it’ll transform their lives, giving people the freedom to stay in their own homes, around the people they love. Moving care out of hospitals and into communities isn’t just smart healthcare - it’s about giving people independence. Britain will be at the forefront of dementia innovation, backing cutting-edge research and rolling out life-changing technologies that deliver real results for patients and families. This is exactly the bold thinking we need at the heart of our Plan for Change.

Science Minister, Lord Vallance said:

Dementia is one of the biggest challenges to health and social care of our time. These four networks will take on that challenge, harnessing technology to improve the quality of life for those living with the disease. Helping people with Dementia to live more independently will allow us to move their care from hospitals to communities, reducing strain on the NHS and supporting the plans for health that are key to our Plan for Change.

Professor Lucy Chappell, Chief Scientific Adviser at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Chief Executive Officer of the NIHR said:

By developing networks and technologies that help people living with dementia stay independent for longer, and closer to home, we can help improve the quality of care that patients and their families receive. I welcome this collaboration which will increase the range of support enabling dementia patients to live independently at home and in their communities and freeing up vital time and resource for other areas of treatment and care.

Professor David Sharp at Imperial College London, and the Director of Care Research & Technology Centre, at the UK Dementia Research Institute, said:

This is a really exciting opportunity that will bring together UK scientists and partners from health and social care, industry, third sector and lived experience, to develop new technologies that will help people affected by dementia to live independently for as long as possible.

According to an Alzheimer’s Society survey, 85% of people have said they would prefer to stay in their own home for as long as possible if diagnosed with dementia, but many are currently unable to do so. It is hoped these projects will help slow the progression of the disease and provide a better quality of life for people living with dementia, to help people out of hospital and back into the community, where they’re most comfortable.