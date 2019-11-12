Government announces further support for those affected by flooding

The Government has today (Tuesday 12 November 2019) announced further support for people and businesses in areas affected by recent flooding.

An additional 100 UK Armed Forces personnel will also be deployed to South Yorkshire to help support the recovery effort.

The measures were agreed at this afternoon’s COBR briefing, chaired by the Prime Minister.

Under the Flood Recovery Framework, the Government will provide funding to support the recovery efforts of local councils where households and businesses have been affected by the severe weather.

The Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) will provide a Community Recovery Grant to local councils – equivalent to £500 per eligible household - to help communities with their immediate recovery.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) will provide funding for a Business Recovery Grant which will provide up to £2,500 per eligible small and medium-sized businesses which have suffered severe impacts from the floods that cannot be recovered from insurance.

The UK Standby Battalion, based in Catterick, will be deployed from tomorrow.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

The recent flooding has had a devastating effect on people and businesses, and it’s essential that our communities have the support they need to recover. We’re announcing this funding to support households and businesses get back on their feet. I want to express my deep gratitude to the emergency services, Armed Forces, Environment Agency and local authorities across the country who have responded to the flooding with distinction.

Today’s announcements come after the Government activated the emergency Bellwin scheme on Friday, 8 November 2019.

Under the scheme, local authorities dealing with the flooding can apply to have 100% of their eligible costs, above a threshold, reimbursed by the Government. This could be for items including rest centres, temporary accommodation and staff overtime.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) is also establishing a national Flood Recovery Group to provide individual areas with bespoke support and guidance.

The Department has deployed Recovery Liaison Officers to the most intensely affected local authorities who will work closely with all councils and Local Resilience Forums.