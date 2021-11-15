Government accepts JCVI advice on COVID-19 vaccination programme

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

Our coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination roll-out has been a phenomenal success, saving countless lives, reducing pressure on the NHS and helping us stop the spread of the virus.

We are expanding the programme even further and today I have accepted the advice from the independent experts at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation ( JCVI ) to extend the additional offer of a booster jab to people aged 40 and over and offer a second dose of a vaccine to all young people aged 16 to 17 as part of the primary vaccination schedule. All 4 parts of the UK intend to follow the JCVI ’s advice.

I have asked the NHS to prepare to offer those eligible a vaccine as soon as possible.

We know immunity to COVID-19 begins to wane after 6 months and new data published today shows a third dose boosts protection against symptomatic infection to more than 90% – this highlights just how important it is that everyone eligible gets their top-up jabs as soon as possible.

The JCVI will keep under review whether the booster programme should be extended to all people under the age of 40 and I look forward to receiving their advice in due course.

This is a national mission – the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones, and I urge everybody to get your jabs as soon as you can.