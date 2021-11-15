Independent report

COVID-19 booster vaccine programme for winter 2021 to 2022: JCVI statement, November 2021

Updated advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the COVID-19 booster vaccine programme for winter 2021 to 2022.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
15 November 2021

Documents

Update to JCVI advice on booster vaccination in adults, 15 November 2021

HTML

Details

This statement sets out further advice from JCVI on extension of the booster programme to revaccinate adults aged 40 to 49 years against COVID-19.

The main aim of this booster vaccination programme is to reduce deaths, serious disease and hospitalisations from COVID-19 over the 2021 to 2022 winter period and through 2022.

Published 15 November 2021

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do