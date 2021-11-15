COVID-19 booster vaccine programme for winter 2021 to 2022: JCVI statement, November 2021
Updated advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the COVID-19 booster vaccine programme for winter 2021 to 2022.
Documents
Details
This statement sets out further advice from JCVI on extension of the booster programme to revaccinate adults aged 40 to 49 years against COVID-19.
The main aim of this booster vaccination programme is to reduce deaths, serious disease and hospitalisations from COVID-19 over the 2021 to 2022 winter period and through 2022.