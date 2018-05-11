Give safely to charities this Ramadan

We are launching our annual safer giving campaign to help you continue giving generously to registered charities this Ramadan.

We highlight some simple steps, such as checking a charity is registered before you give, to ensure that your Zakat gets to the right people.

The Muslim Charities Forum have estimated that Muslims across Britain donate around £100 million during Ramadan. A huge variety of charitable work is delivered off the back of this generosity, saving lives and providing services to people all around the world.

We’ve produced a short video to help you check that you are giving to genuine registered charities.

Safer Giving: Ramadan

Nick Donaldson, Head of Faith Charities Engagement at the Charity Commission said:

All year round, and especially at Ramadan, the generosity of British Muslims is amazing - your money has a massive impact in your communities and for causes around the world. We want to help you to continue giving safely – you deserve to be confident that your donation is going to those who need it most. Check that you are giving to a genuine registered charity by going to gov.uk/checkcharity

Fadi Itani, Chief Executive Officer at the Muslim Charities Forum said:

We know that Muslims in Britain are enormously generous in their charitable giving. Around £100 million is donated each year across Britain during the holy month of Ramadan alone. We at the Muslim Charities Forum see first-hand the difference those donations make. That’s why we are supporting the Commission’s campaign and are encouraging Muslims to check before you give to ensure you are giving to a genuine registered charity and that your Zakat is going where it is intended.

Advice for safer giving at Ramadan: