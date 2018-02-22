News story

GC Conference date for 2018

The Government Chemist biennial conference will take place on 13-14 June at BMA House in Central London

Government Chemist
A 2-day conference, ‘Food chain resilience in a changing world’ will take place on 13 - 14 June 2018. Scientists, regulators, enforcement agencies, industry and policy makers are invited to join the Government Chemist for the 2018 conference at BMA House, London to discuss how to safeguard the safety and authenticity of the food we eat, in an ever-evolving landscape.

1 day: £120 + VAT (before 16 May 2018) £160 + VAT (after 16 May 2018) 2 days: £195 + VAT (before16 May 2018) £235 + VAT (after 16 May 2018)

Conference dinner on 13 June: £65 + VAT

BMA House, Tavistock Square, London WC1H 9JP

To reserve a place at the conference, download the booking form and send it via email or post to the Government Chemist Personal Assistant.

2018 GC Conference details and registration form

PDF, 480KB, 2 pages

