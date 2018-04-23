News story
Food chain resilience in a changing world: 2018 conference programme
The programme of speakers at the 2018 Government Chemist conference is now available
The conference will be opened by the current Government Chemist, Dr Derek Craston, followed by a keynote presentation from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). The conference will be focusing on the challenges presented to the resilience of the food chain, in terms of food safety, security, authenticity and sustainability, especially as trading conditions and regulations evolve.
The conference will include presentations on:
-
referee cases outcomes
-
using science to verify authenticity in the food chain
-
how the food industry is getting ready for EU exit
-
harmonisation of DNA meat speciation testing
-
European Commision’s food fraud unit
-
consumer behaviours: genetics of obesity
-
authenticity tools for detecting food fraud
Download the conference programme and booking form
