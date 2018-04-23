Food chain resilience in a changing world: 2018 conference programme

The conference will be opened by the current Government Chemist, Dr Derek Craston, followed by a keynote presentation from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). The conference will be focusing on the challenges presented to the resilience of the food chain, in terms of food safety, security, authenticity and sustainability, especially as trading conditions and regulations evolve.

The conference will include presentations on:

referee cases outcomes

using science to verify authenticity in the food chain

how the food industry is getting ready for EU exit

harmonisation of DNA meat speciation testing

European Commision’s food fraud unit

consumer behaviours: genetics of obesity

authenticity tools for detecting food fraud

Download the conference programme and booking form

Government Chemist Conference 2018 programme and booking form PDF , 703KB, 3 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email government.chemist@lgcgroup.com. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Get the latest updates to the programme by signing up for alerts on the Government Chemist page or on Twitter #foodchainresilience_gc18.